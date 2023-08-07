The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) alerts investors about improper business practices employed by some unlicensed virtual asset trading platforms.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has issued a document expressing concern about certain unlicensed virtual asset trading platforms falsely claiming to have submitted applications to the SFC. A lack of compliance with SFC requirements and misleading public announcements are key issues. Most virtual asset trading platforms accessible to the public are currently unregulated.

The SFC has once again urged investors to be cautious when buying and selling virtual assets on unregulated platforms, as they may face risks, such as loss of investments due to platform closure, hacking, or asset misappropriation. Investors are encouraged to verify the licensing status of a platform by referring to the SFC's list of virtual asset trading platforms. The SFC will update the list on its website when it approves a platform to serve retail investors.

