Last week saw a net outflow of $107.4 million in digital asset investment products, with Bitcoin and Ethereum investment products experiencing the most significant outflows.

According to CoinShares' weekly report, digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $107.4 million last week. Bitcoin investment products faced a net outflow of $111.4 million, while Ethereum investment products faced a net outflow of $5.9 million. Most fund outflows were focused on two ETP providers in Germany and Canada, with outflows of $71 million and $29 million, respectively.

On a positive note, Solana investment products recorded a net inflow of $9.5 million last week, marking the highest weekly net inflow since March 2022. This indicates growing interest in Solana as an alternative investment product within the digital asset market.

