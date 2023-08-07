Cardano's blockchain transactions surged 49% in Q2, while the blockchain's load rose to 50%. This growth was fueled by technical improvements, increased developer interest, and network upgrades attracting more users.

According to a CoinDesk report, Cardano's blockchain transactions experienced a 49% increase in Q2, with the blockchain load jumping to 50% from under 40% in Q1, as reported by analytics firm Messari. The study states that such metrics usually precede a rise in token prices, as they indicate growing demand and usage. Several upgrades went live earlier this year, attracting both users and developers to the network.

While decentralized exchange Minswap showed the largest absolute growth, several new decentralized applications (dApps) also contributed to the increase. The report, commissioned by Cardano developer Input Output, compared Q2 developments against Q1 figures.

Notably, the Transaction / Active Address ratio of 1.19 was up by 6.1% QoQ and 13.2% YoY in Q2, implying that the average user is now more active than they previously were. DefiLlama data indicates that around $175 million worth of tokens are locked on Cardano as of Monday, marking the highest level for the year.

Key Cardano upgrades since the beginning of the year have facilitated this growth in activity. These improvements include a change to reduce epoch transitions and make the blockchain smoother for network users in June, as well as the March introduction of a feature on Milkomeda. The latter connected blockchains to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling Cardano blockchain users to access EVM smart contracts with any Cardano (ADA) wallet, thus expanding the ecosystem's utility.