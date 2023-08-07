Binance will be introducing spot grid trading services for ARKM/USDT, PEPE/USDT, USTC/USDT, and WLD/USDT trading pairs, while also ending spot grid trading services for several others.

Binance has announced that it will be opening spot grid trading services for the ARKM/USDT, PEPE/USDT, USTC/USDT, and WLD/USDT trading pairs on August 8, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). However, they will also be terminating spot grid trading services for numerous other trading pairs on August 11, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). The list of delisted pairs includes, but is not limited to, ALICE/BTC, ANKR/BNB, ANT/BNB, ARPA/ETH, BAKE/BNB, BEL/BNB, BETA/BNB, BNX/BTC, BSW/BNB, CHR/ETH, DAR/BNB, DASH/ETH, DENT/ETH, and DEXE/ETH.

These changes come as part of Binance's ongoing efforts to maintain a well-rounded and efficient trading environment. As the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Binance regularly updates its trading pairs to better serve its users and keep up with the fast-paced nature of the cryptocurrency industry.