Binance Futures has announced forthcoming updates to the leverage, margin tiers, and capped funding rate multiplier of the USDⓈ-M LPTUSDT and API3USDT Perpetual Contracts. The changes will take effect on August 8, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

Users should be aware that existing positions opened before the update will be impacted by these adjustments. Binance strongly advises traders to adjust their positions and leverage before the changes take place to prevent potential liquidations.

These updates aim to optimize the trading experience on Binance Futures and provide users with a more efficient and safer trading environment. Binance remains committed to offering a range of innovative products and continuously improving its platform for the benefit of its users.

