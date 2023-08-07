The Aave community has unanimously approved a proposal to prevent further borrowing against Curve DAO Token (CRV) in order to mitigate liquidation risks and potential DeFi crash triggers associated with Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov's debt.

Risk management firm Gauntlet put forward the proposal, which received 100% support from the Aave community, to investigate the risk profile of Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov. The objective is to prevent the liquidation risk of Egorov's debt, which could lead to a contagion that might, in turn, result in a DeFi crash.

Amid these developments, the price of CRV has fallen by 0.50% in the past 24 hours and 5% in a week, demonstrating weak momentum and diminished interest from investors. The decision to prohibit additional CRV borrowing may be seen as a safeguard to the DeFi ecosystem, protecting against potential vulnerabilities that might arise from continued use of CRV as collateral.

