According to BlockBeats news and Look on Chain data published on October 17, Huang Licheng, also known as, "Maji Big Brother", has bought a total of 4.73 million APE tokens since August 2, 2021. The average price of these tokens was approximately US$1.57.

Notably, in his chain transactions, Huang Licheng utilized 1,761 ETH and 52,000 USDC to accumulate 2.24 million APE tokens. The strategic placement of his investments demonstrate his continued interest and confidence in the APE token.