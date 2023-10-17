Hong Kong BC Technology Group (00863) had issued a clarification asserting that recent fluctuations in its stock prices and trading volumes were unknown to the board of directors. The announcement also pointed out that Bloomberg's report about the potential sale of its OSL digital asset trading platform was inconsistent with the facts and misleading, according to the latest news on October 17 by BlockBeats.

The earlier Bloomberg report, quoting anonymous sources, had claimed that BC Technology Group had been considering the sale of its virtual asset trading platform, OSL. OSL is among the only two platforms granted licenses under digital asset rules introduced in Hong Kong in June of this year. The report suggested a tentative valuation of HK$1 billion (US$128 million) for the potential deal, along with the possibility of selling parts of the OSL business rather than the entire platform.

In light of the claims, BC Group is advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares.