According to Cointelegraph: Nishad Singh, former engineering director of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, potentially faces up to 75 years in prison following his guilty plea to fraud charges. Singh's testimonies form part of the prosecutor's strategy in establishing Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried's alleged involvement in the misuse of FTX user funds via Alameda Research.

Singh struck a deal with the United States Justice Department, as revealed during the criminal trial of Bankman-Fried on October 16. Singh admitted to the fraud charges, which stemmed from allegedly defrauding FTX users, in February.

According to Singh, FTX had spent approximately $1.3 billion on high-profile endorsement deals, collaborating with celebrities and sports personalities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and Steph Curry, prior to the crypto market crash in 2022. He further claimed that FTX's chief technology officer, Gary Wang, told him that Alameda Research had borrowed $13 billion from FTX, news Bankman-Fried didn't seem surprised about.

His testimony also included allegations that Bankman-Fried had proposed a $120 million investment to acquire the messaging platform Telegram. Furthermore, Singh claimed that Alameda sent him FTX user funds for political campaign donations. The turbulence behind the scenes at FTX was instrumental in Singh's mental health struggles during the liquidity crisis that hit the exchange in November 2022.

Bankman-Fried is being tried on counts of fraud, in a trial that commenced in New York on October 3. The proceedings on October 16 included details of how SBF would allegedly overspend Alameda's funds, including investments in an artificial intelligence startup, Anthropic, and another firm, K5 Global. He currently faces seven charges in his first criminal trial and an additional five counts in a second trial set to begin in March 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.