BlockBeats reports that on October 16, Stars Arena, an FT imitation disk built on the AVAX network, announced its reopening on social platforms. However, trading on the platform is still on hold. The decision comes in line with the previous statement from Stars Arena that trading would only be allowed after the publication of a comprehensive audit report and the open-sourcing of its contracts for community scrutiny. These measures are seen as part of their commitment to ensuring security and transparency in their platform operations.