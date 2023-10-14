According to Odaily's market data, Orbs (ORBS) cryptocurrency has seen a significant rise, exceeding the 0.04 USDT mark. The digital token was temporarily reported at 0.04036 USDT, illustrating a 24-hour surge of 59.27%. This substantial growth signifies an optimistic market sentiment and notable interest in the crypto asset.
ORBS Records Over 59% 24-hour Increase, Breaking Through 0.04 USDT Mark
2023-10-14 11:00
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top