In an interview regarding SBF and the FTX bankruptcy cases, the managing partner of Dragonfly, Haseeb Qureshi, stated that the venture capital firm has changed its investment methods post the FTX incident. The firm will remain vigilant, learning from the past incidents and avoiding investing in projects/companies that have the potential to become a future 'FTX'.

Qureshi acknowledged that there will always be problems in the crypto market due to human greed, but reassured that lessons have been learned. Major investment firms such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Fund, and SoftBank experienced losses through their FTX investments. However, cryptofunds continue to remain active in the industry, with venture capitals such as Paradigm and Pantera Capital still engaging in investments.