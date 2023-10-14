According to CoinGape: US Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors have contradicted the defense request for Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to cross-examine witnesses. They have urged Judge Kaplan to dismiss the motion for cross-examination, including that concerning Caroline Ellison, while also rejecting SBF's appeal to reconsider earlier court rulings.

The DOJ prosecutors assert that the defense line of argument, particularly relating to theories of wire fraud, is incorrect - considering it baseless and a waste of judicial resources. They also argue against the defense team's desire to question witnesses about FTX terms of service.

Previously on October 11, Judge Kaplan denied the defense's request for cross-examination of former FTX CTO Gary Wang about FTX lawyers' role in structuring Alameda Research loans. The defense team also sought to cross-examine former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison on the same matter. The prosecution maintains that these requests should be denied and considers the defense team's call for clarification and reconsideration on some court rulings irrelevant.

Testimonies from Wang and Ellison suggest that Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly misused customer funds for FTX deals, illegal transactions, property purchases, among other activities. Claims also indicate SBF manipulated the market to maintain Bitcoin prices below $20,000.