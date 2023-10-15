Odaily reports that Hui Ching-yu, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, made remarks about the JPEX situation while discussing trading arrangements during times of market instability. Referring to the JPEX case, Hui called it a fraud on an unlicensed digital asset trading platform.

Hui underscored the necessity of an appropriate regulatory framework to protect investors, and highlighted the need for investor education to raise awareness of the associated risks while engaging in digital asset transactions. He also highlighted that even on a regulated platform, digital assets retain a high degree of speculation and volatility. (Source: Radio Television Hong Kong)