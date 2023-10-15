According to Odaily: Reacting to the rising fraudulent incidences within the financial sector, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has taken a proactive approach. The regulator noted that it received 954 bank-associated fraud complaints within the first nine months of 2021, significantly outpacing the total of 555 cases filed in the previous year.

In the wake of these reportings, the HKMA issued a notice to banks yesterday, mandating the allocation of ample resources and specialized personnel to ensure the implementation of crucial cooperative measures targeting fraud prevention. These measures span three key areas: information sharing, transaction monitoring, and customer warnings.

In the coming two months, HKMA plans to integrate warnings within the Faster Payment System (FPS), designed to alert users to the possibilities of transferring funds to precarious accounts. This move underscores HKMA's commitment to bolstering sector-wide security and protecting customers' financial assets.