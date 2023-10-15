According to Cointelegraph: California Governor Gavin Newsom has sanctioned stricter regulations on cryptocurrency companies via a newly passed bill titled 'The Digital Financial Assets Law'. Set to become effective from July 2025, the regulation mandates cryptocurrency businesses to comply with licensing requirements, uphold diligent financial records and allows regulatory authorities to perform audits.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signing message, October 13. Source: CA.gov

The regulations will require individuals and firms to obtain a license from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) to conduct digital asset operations. Based on California's money transmission laws, this legislation prohibits unlicensed banking and transfer services from operating.

Furthermore, the bill grants DFPI the power to impose rigorous audit requirements on crypto firms and obliges them to conform to record-keeping requirements. Non-compliant entities shall face appropriate enforcement measures.

Newsom, in 2022, rejected a similar bill envisaging a regulatory framework for digital assets, asserting that it lacked agility to conform with rapidly transitioning crypto trends. Awaiting federal guidelines before instituting crypto licensing efforts in the state, Newsom has now taken a decisive stance by approving this bill.

Simultaneously, reports circulate about the potential application of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act to cryptocurrencies in the United States as a countermeasure against fraudulent transfers. Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, intends to authorize this measure to mitigate the repercussions of errors, hacks, and other unauthorized transfers.