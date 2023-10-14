Michelin's NFT series, Michelin 3xplorer Club, has officially launched its Mint website, where users can begin minting NFTs from the series starting at 17:00, Central European Time, on October 16 (23:00 Beijing time), as officially reported on October 14. The brand invites whitelist users to participate in the Mint.

Previously announced by Michelin, the 3xplorer Club NFT series will feature the brand's iconic mascot, Bibendum, which has been a part of Michelin's image since 1898. The series will see a total of 5,000 NFTs issued, marking a significant venture of the tire manufacturing giant into the NFT and digital collectors' space.