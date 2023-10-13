According to cybersecurity firm SlowMist, web users should exercise caution when searching for Friendtech as phishing ads by scammers may appear in the Google search results. Friendtech, a notable tech company, has inadvertently become a platform for cyber assault.

In the past, numerous cryptocurrency scammers have employed similar methods, placing deceptive ads on widely used search engine platforms like Google. Unfortunately, these malicious activities have gone unanswered, with Google yet to respond to queries or issue reviews on the subject matter.

Users are advised to stay alert, validating the credibility of the sites they are directed to, and remain vigilant against potential scams.

