According to SlowMist, a hacker who stole nearly $13 million in cryptocurrencies from the South Korean trading platform GDAC is moving the stolen assets. The hacker has transferred around 60.8 BTC to an address that starts with 1AWcB, which later moved approximately 36.7 BTC into three other addresses. The address starting with 1AWcB still holds about 24 BTC.

As previously reported by BlockBeats, GDAC announced on April 10 that a hacker breached their systems and stole assets worth nearly $13 million, including nearly 61 Bitcoins, 350.5 Ethereums, 10 million WEMIX, and 220,000 USDT. These stolen funds represented 23% of GDAC's total custody assets.

GDAC confirms that they have alerted the authorities and are making efforts to recover the lost funds.