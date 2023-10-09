According to Cointelegraph: In a recent revelation, former Chief Technology Officer of FTX crypto exchange, Gary Wang, has testified that the exchange used concealed Python code to misrepresent the value of its insurance fund. The insurance fund, also known as the "Backstop Fund", was purportedly designed to safeguard user losses during large liquidation occurrences.

Wang's powerful testimonial on October 6th revealed that FTX's so-called $100 million insurance fund in 2021 was, in fact, not genuine, neither did it contain any FTX tokens (FTT) as stated. Instead, a deceptive formula was applied, where the daily trading volume of the FTX Token was multiplied by an arbitrary figure close to 7,500 to compute the showcased public value.

In an exchange during Wang’s testimony, when prompted to assess the accuracy of the fund's attributed value, Wang's response boiled down to a simple "No."

Dire discrepancies outlined by Wang included the complete lack of FTT in the insurance fund and a non-aligning value between the publicly stated figure and the value residing in the database.

Helping to instill credibility in his claims, Wang disclosed the supposed code used to manufacture the misleading value of the much-publicized "Backstop Fund."

As per Wang's testimony, the fund rarely had enough assets to cover potential losses. He provided a particular incidence from 2021 when a trader exploited a malfunction in FTX's margin system, incurring a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars for FTX.

Wang’s testimony provides an unsettling view into the inner workings of the crypto exchange, including claims of fraudulent actions and insinuations that the exchange's CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, had actively endorsed these misleading practices. More damning still, he confessed his involvement in wire fraud, securities fraud, and commodity fraud charges, alongside Bankman-Fried, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and Nishad Singh, a former director of engineering at FTX.