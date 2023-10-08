According to The BlockBeats: Bitmain, the leading ASIC mining hardware producer, is reportedly experiencing financial difficulties that might lead to withholding of the performance bonuses for all its employees in September. According to BlockBeats' October 8 report, citing a message allegedly from a Bitmain employee on professional social platform Maimai, the company is said to be in salary arrears due to liquidity problems, with bonuses for 2022 still undistributed.

In September, employees reportedly had their base salaries cut in half, or their performance salaries entirely docked. Multiple Bitmain employees confirmed that a notice was circulated on October 3 stating the company's operating cash flow for September had not yet turned positive, especially due to the delayed progress of mining machine deployment being severely below expectations. The company's Executive Management Team (EMT) has thus decided to temporarily withhold part of the September salaries for all employees but would consider paying them post the October 7 holiday depending upon the financial situation.

This news comes just after Bitmain held a conference in Hong Kong and announced its latest S21 mining machin