According to Cointelegraph: Sygnum Singapore, a subsidiary of Swiss cryptocurrency bank Sygnum, has been granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), permitting it to offer crypto brokerage services to accredited investors and institutions in the region.

The announcement made on October 3rd revealed that the company shifted from in-principle approval to getting a full license within four months. In March 2022, Sygnum Singapore secured in-principle legislative approval to offer three additional regulated activities under its capital market services license.

The company serves institutional investors, corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and other financial institutions. With the new MPI license, the firm will now extend its services to offer Digital Payment Token (DPT) trading to its clients.

The spokesperson for Sygnum Singapore shared that the license receipt would allow the company to extend fully regulated crypto offerings to its clients in Singapore, with expansion plans targeted at the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, including Hong Kong.

Currently managing nearly $3.5 billion in assets across over 60 countries, Sygnum also has crypto footprints in Luxembourg and Abu Dhabi. Notably, Coinbase announcement on October 1st also approved its MPI license application from the MAS, allowing it to conduct payment services without the transaction limit of 3 million Singapore dollars ($2.2 million).

In the announcement, Coinbase acknowledged Singapore as a vital market, citing that more than 30% of Singaporeans have owned or currently own crypto, according to a recent survey.

