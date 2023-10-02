According to The Block: Cryptocurrency projects Axie Infinity, Optimism, and Aptos will see sizeable token unlocks in October, according to data from TokenUnlocks with an aggregate value nearing $215 million.

Axie Infinity, the blockchain-based NFT game, will have the most significant token unlock with 15.1 million AXS tokens expected to release on October 20. This represents an 11.5% increase in its circulating supply, approximately worth $71.8 million.

The major portion of these unlocks ($28.9 million) is allocated for the project's in-house team, with $16.3 million marked for staking rewards and $16 million for play to earn incentives. An additional $8 million will go to an ecosystem fund, and advisors will receive $2.6 million.

Following Axie Infinity's last token unlock in July, its token price witnessed a nearly 10% drop, going from $6.54 to $5.94 within days. As of now, AXS is trading at $4.73, down 22% in 2023, reflecting a challenging year for the NFT and blockchain gaming sectors.

Among other significant unlocks this month, Ethereum Layer 2 Optimism (OP Mainnet) is set for the release of 24.2 million OP tokens on October 30, equating to 3% of its circulating supply and worth around $35.3 million.

Aptos, a Layer 1 blockchain founded by ex-Meta executives, will release 4.5 million APT tokens on October 12, equalling 1.91% of its circulating supply, and worth an estimated $26 million.

In November, Avalanche is gearing up for a substantial token unlock with around $93.5 million worth of AVAX tokens, representing 2.7% of circulating supply, anticipated to release on November 24.