According to CoinDesk: The defense team for Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, claimed in a recent court filing that the proposed juror questions by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) could potentially bias the jury against him. They argue that these questions either overlook possible juror biases or prejudice them towards believing in Bankman-Fried's guilt before the trial commences.

The defense asserts that the DOJ's proposed voir dire hampers complete transparency from potential jurors and fails to gather sufficient data to allow the defense to determine latent juror biases. Furthermore, it risks prejudicing the jury by presenting the allegations in a potentially biased manner, stated attorney Mark Cohen.

The defense also pointed out specific issues, like omitting the term "allegedly" when referring to crimes Bankman-Fried is accused of, which could insinuate that Bankman-Fried's fraudulent actions are confirmed. Other proposed questions are too limited and might not unveil if jurors could be predisposed to side with the prosecutors, due to them being a part of the federal government, or if they incurred losses in crypto transactions that they suspect were a result of misconduct.

On another note, the defense had no objections to the judge granting immunity to two unnamed witnesses in a separate filing. This follows the judge's inquiry during a Thursday hearing about whether the defense would demand these witnesses to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights initially, to prevent potential self-incrimination.



