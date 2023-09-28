The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally accepted the applications for Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) from Franklin Templeton and Hashdex, according to a Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart. In addition to the Bitcoin ETF, Hashdex has also applied for an Ethereum ETF. The applications are now listed on the SEC's official website.

Seyffart noted that the SEC's expedited acceptance, which often takes about a week, might have been influenced by concerns surrounding a potential government shutdown. These developments follow recent reports of Franklin Templeton submitting a 19b-4 document to the SEC to apply for a Bitcoin ETF, which has now triggered the commencement of an official review process for the ETF proposal.

