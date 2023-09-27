According to Cointelegraph: Hong Kong authorities have made significant progress in the ongoing investigation into the JPEX crypto scandal, believed to be one of the country's largest fraud cases, which has left over 2,300 victims in its wake with losses approximating $175 million dollars. Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, has pledged to secure justice for the victims of the JPEX cryptocurrency exchange scam, according to local reports.

In a press conference on Sept. 27, Tang disclosed that police had made 12 arrests so far in connection with the case, seizing assets worth 77 million Hong Kong dollars ($9.8 million), including real estate and digital currency, as well as 8 million HK$ ($1 million) in cash. The landmark pursuit against key orchestrators of the JPEX exchange scam, reputed as the largest digital asset fraud in the country, is still ongoing.

Accusations against the JPEX operators revolve around operating an illegal crypto exchange and defrauding customers of several millions of dollars. The authorities are collaborating with local regulators to implement measures to forestall future fraud cases of this nature.

The police have received 2,369 complaints from victims who lost their investments in the unregulated exchange. Among the arrested are three employees of the JPEX Technical Support Company and two YouTubers, Chan Wing-yee and Chu Ka-fa, who were alleged to have influenced investors into trusting the dubious exchange.

