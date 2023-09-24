Disinformation around the APT token has caused some turbulence on the trading platform Upbit, as identified by Definalist on platform X. As per Definalist, reports from various community users indicated that some users successfully deposited the counterfeit APT token, ClaimAPTGift, into Upbit – a move that the system incorrectly processed as a valid deposit.

In addition, some users reported a mysterious increase in their APT balances without any related transactions. Others who managed to sell these counterfeit APT tokens were later contacted by customer service, who were requesting refunds.

In response to these irregularities, Upbit has issued an announcement to suspend APT deposits and withdrawals temporarily. The measure is intended for the maintenance and scrutiny of the APT wallet system, reports Odaily.



