According to CoinDesk: Cryptocurrency services provider Matrixport believes that Bitcoin could experience a significant price boom in the coming months, according to their latest report. They claim the world's largest cryptocurrency usually shines in the fourth quarter, citing an average return of over 35% over the past nine years.

With October being a particularly strong month for Bitcoin in seven out of the last nine years, Matrixport anticipates an average return of 20%. Recently, their technical analysis identified a new Bitcoin breakout signal, indicating potential price increases.

A significant price catalyst could be the looming deadline for Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce or postpone its decision on approval for these ETFs in October. Given historical trends and potential upcoming catalysts, Matrixport suggests Bitcoin could reach a price point of $37,000 by the end of 2021.