According to CoinDesk: The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Nouns DAO, experienced a painful rift resulting in a $27 million crypto loss from its $50 million treasury. It occurred due to the strained relationship between blockchain idealists and profit-orientated traders in the DAO. Infamous for spending $90,000 on naming rights for a rare frog, the Nouns DAO community parted ways, with a group of dissenting investors "forking" from the main body.

A DAO operates similarly to a traditional company but aims to function with more democracy and ideally no centralized leadership. Anyone who purchases an NFT from a DAO earns a voting right in the group's decisions, including financial allocation. However, such organizations are ever-evolving, which can lead to internal conflict.

For Nouns DAO, issues arose between those who wanted to use the treasury funds for imaginative, culture-populating projects and those who believed that funds should contribute to a higher NFT trade value. The debate over the decision to instigate forks, or splits in the network, was infamously heated. However, the fork was eventually implemented as it was considered an innovation towards improved overall governance and decentralization.

The $27 million fork has received criticism for some, being perceived as a mechanism that lured in 51% attackers instead of deflecting them, drawing in arbitrageurs who exploited the governance for profit. This event raises tough questions about the viability of unregulated decentralized governance and serves as a cautionary tale for other DAO projects.

In light of recent events, Nouns DAO now faces the challenge of operating with a significantly reduced treasury. While some view the fork as highlighting the flaws in DAO structure, others believe it was a necessary step towards pushing the limits of DAO design.