Binance has announced that to ensure user protections and maintain a high-standard trading environment, it conducts periodical reviews of all listed spot trading pairs. As a result of the most recent examinations, several trading pairs will be delisted due to factors like poor liquidity and low trading volume.

The following trading pairs will be removed and cease trading at these specific dates and times:

On September 22, 2023, at 03:00 UTC: ACA/BUSD, ALPHA/BUSD, ALPINE/BUSD, ANT/BUSD, ASR/BUSD

On September 22, 2023, at 05:00 UTC: ATM/BUSD, BAL/BUSD, DGB/BUSD, FIRO/BUSD, GAL/BUSD

On September 22, 2023, at 07:00 UTC: OOKI/BUSD, PORTO/BUSD, PSG/BUSD, RVN/BUSD, TWT/BUSD