According to Cointelegraph: Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO facing multiple criminal charges related to alleged misuse of user funds, defended himself in an unpublished 15,000-word thread on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he "did what [he] thought was right." Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest and has not tweeted since January. He may have access to the platform and internet while preparing for his criminal trial. His former partner Caroline Ellison, who will testify in his trial starting in October, and three other FTX associates have already pleaded guilty to similar fraud charges. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

