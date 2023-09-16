According to Blockworks: Bitcoin’s daily “death cross” has occurred once more, with both short- and long-term moving averages having crossed, presenting a bearish signal to investors who may interpret it as a sign of impending bearish market conditions and a potential long-term downtrend.

This year’s death cross should be considered in the context of macroeconomic fundamentals and market sentiment, however. While traditional financial chartists consider a death cross to be an ominous signal, timing exits of positions based on the death cross often leads to mixed results.

In the past, death crosses have often preceded short-lived bear markets offering alpha to traders in some cases, according to Blockworks reached out to several trading desks to get their take, though received no response or comment. The most notable examples include March 2020 and June 2021, which proved to be false signals, and April 2014, which was followed by a prolonged bear market.



