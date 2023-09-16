According to Decrypt: Animoca Brands' subsidiary Darewise Entertainment (also known as Life Beyond Studios) is collaborating with Horizen Labs to create a metaverse ecosystem token on Bitcoin through the Ordinals protocol, according to an announcement by Animoca. The ecosystem is said to encompass gaming, brand integration, real-world experiences, and more.

The upcoming Bitcoin token, the first of its kind, will be used for in-game assets, virtual lands, and other features intended for the game Life Beyond, which uses NFTs. In developing the token, Darewise is drawing on Horizen Labs' experience in smart contract and token strategy development for the Ethereum-based token ApeCoin. Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung emphasized the importance of continuous innovation in the Web3 industry, and added that the company was seeking to push the envelope in its application of Ordinals.

Animoca Brands is a giant in the crypto gaming and metaverse investment arena, and its subsidiary Darewise's ecosystem promises to boost Bitcoin's presence in gaming and virtual experiences.