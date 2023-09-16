According to Cointelegraph: The U.S. government has objected to several questions proposed by the defense team for questioning potential jurors during the selection process for the fraud and money laundering case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described these questions, which touch on pretrial publicity, effective altruism, political donations, and ADHD, as unnecessary, time-consuming, and prejudicial. Williams argues that the government's questions are standard, neutral, and appropriate. The trial for Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is set to begin on Oct. 3 in New York.



