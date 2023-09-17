Binance has announced that it will update the funding rate settlement frequency for the USDⓈ-M HIFIUSDT Perpetual Contract on Binance Futures. Starting from September 17, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC), the settlement frequency will increase from every eight hours to every four hours. The new arrangement is as follows:

Time:

2023-09-17 08:00 (UTC) - Max Funding Rate: +2.50% / -2.50%

2023-09-17 12:00 (UTC) - Max Funding Rate: +2.50% / -2.50%

2023-09-17 16:00 (UTC) - Max Funding Rate: +2.50% / -2.50%

2023-09-17 20:00 (UTC) - Max Funding Rate: +2.50% / -2.50%

This update aims to provide users with a more frequent settlement schedule and enhance overall trading experience on Binance Futures.