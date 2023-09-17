According to Odaily: CoinEx Global has updated the public on the progress related to the recent security incident on the X platform. The team is cooperating with blockchain security companies to track and identify stolen funds and related hacker addresses, and has made significant progress thus far.

Additionally, the wallet system reconstruction work has been 30% completed, including 211 chains and 737 cryptocurrencies. This comprehensive reconstruction aims to strengthen the security of the network and prevent future incidents.

CoinEx had previously identified that the security incident was caused by the leakage of a hot wallet private key, which affected assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, SOL, and more. The total value of the assets involved is still being calculated. Notably, CoinEx's cold wallet assets were unaffected by the attack.

