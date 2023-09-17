Certik Alert has observed suspicious activity involving Ethereum address 0xdbA, which has recently deposited 200 ETH into Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused Ethereum mixer. The wallet in question is known to have deployed multiple scam tokens, including fake ProphetBots and Banana Gun tokens. This discovery highlights the importance of monitoring and maintaining security within the cryptocurrency ecosystem to protect users from malicious actors and potential scam tokens.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Certik Alert Identifies Suspicious Wallet Activity; Scam Tokens Deployed
2023-09-17 12:34
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top