During a virtual fireside chat at the Token49 Conference, hosted by Balaji Srinivasan, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his observations on the growth of cryptocurrency adoption across different regions. CZ highlighted Singapore's crypto-friendliness but noted that they have recently been news restrictions following FTX crisis. Singapore is not open to retail users to avoid potential issues. In contrast, Hong Kong is more welcoming to retail investors but has limitations on the coins available for trading. Meanwhile, Japan has a more established market but is still expanding. CZ also pointed out a unique case in El Salvador, where the use of USD is prevalent, but the country is embracing crypto as a way forward.

