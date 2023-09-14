At the Token2049 "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable in Singapore, CME Group's global head of cryptocurrency products, Giovanni Vicioso, shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). According to a report by BlockBeats, Vicioso believes that DeFi will ultimately replace traditional finance, but he emphasized the importance of coexistence between the two.

While some institutions have already embraced DeFi, Vicioso noted that more work needs to be done to ensure its continued growth. Regulatory agencies must develop relevant regulations and clear definitions for DeFi protocols to ensure their smooth operation and attract institutional participation.

As DeFi grows and starts to replace traditional finance, Vicioso believes that it will transform the concept of financial services delivery, while reducing the role of intermediaries. He also anticipates that the development of DeFi infrastructure will facilitate the creation of new business models and transform existing ones.

However, Vicioso stressed the importance of coexistence between the two financial systems, suggesting that each could benefit from the other's strengths. This balance would enable the industry to evolve more efficiently and effectively, he argued.