On September 14th, at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, Galaxy's Managing Director Chris Rhine discussed the current state of the tokenization market during the "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" roundtable. Rhine noted that the market presently faces a lack of liquidity, but he remains optimistic about its potential for robust growth in the future.

Rhine explained that in more developed regions, the traditional financial sector may initially focus on tokenizing the least liquid asset categories, as more liquid assets are not yet suitable for transfer to the currently illiquid tokenized market. Tokenizing highly illiquid assets poses little risk, as it does not compromise existing liquidity.

Looking forward, Rhine envisions a simplified and increasingly efficient traditional financial world with a market that operates 24/7. However, reaching this point will require time and development. Projections for the tokenized market suggest a technology adoption curve, with gradual progress ultimately leading to rapid expansion.

As the tokenization market overcomes its liquidity and adoption challenges, the traditional financial sector is likely to see a transformation that paves the way for the future growth of digital assets.

