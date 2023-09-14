Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director of Temasek, spoke at the Token2049 "Institutionalization of Digital Assets" panel in Singapore, sharing his insights on the potential for traditional payment infrastructure to interoperate with crypto infrastructure. Agrawal mentioned that Singapore aims to enable global fund flows in US dollars in real-time starting the next quarter, using new digital payment infrastructure that supports programmable funds.

He highlighted the possibility of creating broad-based micro-payments and automatic transfers, capabilities not available in the current payment infrastructure. Agrawal noted that such developments are already happening, with supported companies working on interoperability between traditional and crypto systems.

The capital market, however, presents more challenges due to its encompassing value chain, from issuer to custodian and distributor. Agrawal believes that the benefits of tokenization are yet to be proven, particularly in the context of equities, where many cases have failed to solve existing problems or truly enhance the market's operation.