According to Cointelegraph: Representative Tom Emmer and 49 original co-sponsors have reintroduced the "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act" in the United States House of Representatives. The bill aims to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which Emmer claims could be used as a surveillance tool that undermines the American way of life. It also prohibits the central bank from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy. The legislation seeks to protect Americans' right to financial privacy and resist the potential weaponization of money by the federal government.