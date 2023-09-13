According to Cointelegraph: Representative Tom Emmer and 49 original co-sponsors have reintroduced the "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act" in the United States House of Representatives. The bill aims to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which Emmer claims could be used as a surveillance tool that undermines the American way of life. It also prohibits the central bank from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy. The legislation seeks to protect Americans' right to financial privacy and resist the potential weaponization of money by the federal government.
Rep. Tom Emmer Reintroduces Anti-CBDC Bill to US Congress
2023-09-13 04:44
