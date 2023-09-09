According to data shared by CryptoSea founder Crypto Rover, the amount of Ethereum (ETH) pledged in contracts stands at 28.1 million, nearly double the 14.7 million ETH held on exchanges. This highlights the increasing interest in pledging ETH for staking and other uses, as opposed to traditional trading on exchanges.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
ETH Pledged in Contracts Almost Double the Amount Held on Exchanges
2023-09-09 07:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance New.
According to data shared by CryptoSea founder Crypto Rover, the amount of Ethereum (ETH) pledged in contracts stands at 28.1 million, nearly double the 14.7 million ETH held on exchanges. This highlights the increasing interest in pledging ETH for staking and other uses, as opposed to traditional trading on exchanges.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top