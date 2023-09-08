Binance NFT has announced that it will be discontinuing The Sandbox NFT Staking Program and removing support for the Polygon Network. The Sandbox NFT Staking Program will be discontinued on September 26, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), and users will no longer be able to stake LAND NFTs hosted on the Polygon Network on the Binance NFT Marketplace to earn daily The Sandbox (SAND) rewards. All LAND NFTs currently staked on the marketplace will be automatically unstaked and returned to users' Binance accounts after September 28th.

Support for the Polygon Network will also be removed from September 26, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC) onwards. Users should withdraw their NFTs via the Polygon Network from the Binance NFT Marketplace by December 31st, 2023, 23:59 (UTC). Beginning on September 26th, users will no longer be able to buy, deposit, offer, or list NFTs from the Polygon Network on the Binance NFT Marketplace. All impacted listings will be automatically canceled, and the corresponding Polygon Network NFTs will be returned to users' accounts after September 28th.