According to CoinDesk: ARK Invest and 21Shares have filed for regulatory approval to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would directly hold ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF would be the first to list such a fund in the US that invests directly in ETH. The fund's assets would be held by Coinbase Custody Trust Company.

The news initially caused a short-lived rally in the prices of ether and bitcoin. The filing comes amid continued efforts to introduce a spot bitcoin ETF, with the SEC having delayed the decision on several applications last week. The first futures-based ether ETF is expected to receive SEC approval on or before mid-October.

The crypto industry is expected to push for more ETFs, following Grayscale's recent court victory against the SEC. Bernstein's report last month stated that a spot ETH ETF would be a top contender, given its market structure similar to BTC, with actively traded futures and spot markets on the CME, a key regulated marketplace for institutional investors.