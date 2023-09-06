Binance has announced the removal of several spot trading pairs. The exchange regularly conducts comprehensive reviews of all listed trading pairs, taking into consideration factors such as liquidity and trading volume.

Following its most recent assessment, Binance will remove and cease trading on multiple spot pairs at various times on September 8, 2023, including

- 05:00 UTC: AUDIO/BUSD, BAT/BUSD, BSW/BUSD, CITY/BUSD, CVX/BUSD, FORTH/BUSD, JUV/BUSD, MOB/BUSD

- 07:00 UTC: OGN/BUSD, OMG/BUSD, PLA/BUSD, POLS/BUSD, REI/BUSD, RSR/BUSD, SCRT/BUSD, TVK/BUSD

- 09:00 UTC: ADA/BIDR, MATIC/BIDR, UTK/BUSD, ZIL/BIDR