Binance Futures has announced that it will implement adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M FLMUSDT Perpetual Contract on September 5, 2023, at 18:15 UTC, according to a recent announcement by the company.

Existing positions opened before the update will be impacted by these changes. Binance urges users to adjust their positions and leverage ahead of the adjustment to avoid potential liquidations. As always, it is essential for traders to remain vigilant about their open positions and understand the implications of these adjustments on their trading strategy.