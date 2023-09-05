Odaily reports that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group will join forces to develop a digital currency aimed at facilitating inter-company payments. The digital currency is set to be issued in 2024 on the shared infrastructure of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank, a subsidiary of MUFG. Mizuho will take part in the digital currency framework to make it practical, transforming complex and high-cost trade settlements through digital currencies, resulting in greater efficiency and near-zero costs.

