Odaily reports that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group will join forces to develop a digital currency aimed at facilitating inter-company payments. The digital currency is set to be issued in 2024 on the shared infrastructure of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank, a subsidiary of MUFG. Mizuho will take part in the digital currency framework to make it practical, transforming complex and high-cost trade settlements through digital currencies, resulting in greater efficiency and near-zero costs.
Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Financial Group Collaborate to Develop Digital Currency for Inter-Company Payments
2023-09-05 09:47
