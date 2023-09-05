Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities has expanded the availability of its virtual asset trading app, VICSEC, which is now accessible on the Apple Store, according to Odaily Planet Daily. Initially launched on the Android system, investors can now download the app through the App Store, Google Play, or APK. Notably, the company's virtual asset trading services are currently only available to professional investors.

Victory Securities Executive Director Chen Peiquan revealed that the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission is expected to issue guidelines on retail trading of virtual assets by securities firms soon. If progress aligns with expectations, Victory Securities may launch retail virtual asset trading in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At present, Victory Securities has partnered with licensed exchange OSL, and the currencies available for purchase or sale are determined based on the exchange's listings. Approximately 5% of the company's professional investor clients—among them some Hong Kong-listed companies—have invested in virtual assets.

