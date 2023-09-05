According to Cointelegraph: Cronos Labs has initiated the recruitment phase for the third cohort of its $100 million accelerator program, aimed at backing early-stage projects in the crypto and Web3 space.

The program will provide funding opportunities and mentorship from experienced partners such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, CertiK, and PeckShield. The accelerator's goal is to foster startups with the potential to shape the future of Web3 and promote the adoption of decentralized applications with genuine user engagement. Eight selected startups will participate in a 12-week remote program, receiving mentorship, masterclasses, marketing and financial support, and connections to strategic partners, culminating in a demo day to discuss fundraising opportunities.

